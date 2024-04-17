19-year-old Newcastle sensation might be sold if a good offer is received

This summer is likely to be a hugely important one for Newcastle United, as Financial Fair Play will dictate just how well the Magpies can play the market.

They’re not alone of course, with every club in the Premier League having to stick within the parameters or face punishment further down the line.

For Newcastle the 2023/24 campaign has largely been one of disappointment, but an extensive injury list is a justifiable cause for the same.

Newcastle could sell 19-year-old winger

As was shown in the first match against Paris Saint-Germain at St. James’ Park, Eddie Howe’s side were more than a match for Europe’s best with a fully fit squad.

By the end of the group stages of the competition the starting XI had been decimated, and the team never really recovered from that point.

There have been a handful of highlights of late with the comeback against West Ham being one, however, strength in depth is where Newcastle have suffered so the opportunity to bring in players to shore up that area of the squad will be welcomed.

It could mean that 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh, who has yet to play for the club, could be sold this summer to help on the financial side of things.

According to The Telegraph (h/t The Shields Gazette), Howe may allow Minteh, who is on loan at Feyenoord where he’s plundered 10 goals, to sign for the Dutch giants permanently, handing the club a quick and tidy profit in the process.

Gone are the days when clubs could just hoover up whatever players they wanted and effectively buy the title.

Now each transfer has to be studiously thought through, and in Minteh’s case, much is likely to depend on whether Howe and his backroom staff believe he is ready for Premier League football or not.

If not, a sale is almost certain.