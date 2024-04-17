Newcastle United receive major boost to sign top transfer target

Newcastle United, who reportedly made a move last summer, may get the chance to rekindle their interest in a Serie A player.

In the summer, Juventus will consider bids for Federico Chiesa, according to Tuttosport.

The Italian attacker has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United.

The Magpies were eager to add a second Italian international to their ranks as they attempted to expand Eddie Howe’s options in wide areas.

They had previously made one raid on Italy’s top division when they signed a £60 million deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Magpies were said to be interested in Juventus star Federico Chiesa before focusing on their successful pursuit of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United have received encouragement to sign him

Chiesa’s response upon being substituted during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Torino indicated that he is not totally content at Juventus.

The Italian attacker’s future is becoming more and more unclear since his contract with Juventus expires in 2025, as reported by the Tuttosport.

The attacking player is growing increasingly irritated with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

According to the Turin-based newspaper, formal negotiations for a new contract have not yet begun, but both Juventus and their attacker are reportedly weighing their options ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United can sign Chiesa this summer

After slipping far behind league leaders Inter Milan, the 26-year-old winger has gone on to score eight goals and dish out two assists in 29 games across all competitions as his team looks to earn a spot in the Champions League for the next season.

Chiesa’s future is a topic of increasing discussion as the summer transfer window draws near.

As the 45-time capped Italy international approaches the last 12 months of his current contract at the Allianz Stadium, the Italian publication TuttoSport has reported that Juventus would consider bids for the winger and will be considering to sell him.