Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly both enquired about the potential signing of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho ahead of this summer.

The Ecuador international has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it seems he would be free to leave his current club this summer, provided someone comes in with an offer of around €50-60million for him, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany.

See below for the full details on X as Plettenberg provides an update on Pacho’s situation, with Arsenal and Liverpool seemingly showing the strongest interest so far in the talented 22-year-old as a summer move looks like a serious possibility…

? News Willian #Pacho | Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in Pacho and inquired about him. Eintracht Frankfurt is aware / #LFC ?? The 22 y/o is allowed to leave Eintracht in the summer if someone pays between €50-60m in transfer fees. This price tag has been set. #SGE… pic.twitter.com/8ZBdvdi3lt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 16, 2024

Pacho looks like a fine talent who could do a job for the top clubs in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if other clubs join the race for his signature in the near future.

Pacho transfer: Do Liverpool or Arsenal need him more?

Although Arsenal will want to ensure they have as much squad depth as possible, they should arguably not be making another defensive signing a priority right now as they have a lot of good options in that area of the pitch.

Mikel Arteta has a world class centre-back pairing in the form of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, while the likes of Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also play to a high standard in that role.

Liverpool, by contrast, are perhaps in need of a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who is not getting any younger, while Joel Matip is also past his peak now and heading towards the end of his contract.

The Reds have other decent young players in that position, though Ibrahima Konate hasn’t always been that reliable in terms of staying fit, so it seems like there could be room for someone like Pacho to come in and give the club’s next manager more options at the back.