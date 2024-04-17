Photo: Man City’s special greeting is bound to rile Real Madrid players

Manchester City
Man City have prepared a special greeting for Real Madrid when they walk out of the tunnel on Wednesday night.

Locked at 3-3 and with everything on the line in the quarter-final second-leg, the hosts have decided to up the ante by placing the Champions League trophy on the pitch directly in front of where the players emerge from the tunnel.

It’s mind games on another level with City effectively reminding their opponents who the current European champions are.

However, Real are the undisputed Kings of Europe and such an attempt to get under their skin could well backfire on City.

Pictures via City Extra and UEFA Champions League on X 

