Tottenham are a completely changed team under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

They have made smart signings, have been fun to watch this season under Postecoglou and they are targeting more signings in the summer to get even more competitive.

Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, and James Maddison are three astute additions made by Spurs.

They have added young talent to the team as well with players like Lucas Bergvall, Luka Vušković and Ashley Phillips, all are expected to be important to the future of the club.

One pundit, however, believes that a Spurs player made a mistake by joining the club.

Tottenham were active in the January transfer window, unlike other Premier League clubs and made some crucial signings.

Timo Werner was loaned to Spurs from RB Leipzig, and Radu Dragusin was signed from Genoa.

They also managed to beat big clubs to the signature of Lucas Bergvall.

Since James Maddison won’t be replaced in the starting lineup by Bergvall, Martin Åslund has stated that Bergvall made a mistake by joining Tottenham.

He’s also stated that the youngster will not be successful at Tottenham.

Åslund said on Studio Allsvenskan: “I think he will be a very good national team player. I think he ends up in a top team in the Benelux and there he can become the GOAT [Greatest of all time].

“Will he replace James Maddison at Tottenham? I hope I’m wrong and that he does, but I don’t think so. People take what I say the wrong way, Lucas is an incredible footballer. If you see how Bergvall plays football, he is an opportunist, he often does the difficult things.

“If you’re going to play in the Premier League and have that role, you have to check which other players have it, how many Swedish players have that role? There are extremely few, so then Lucas Bergvall must become one of the best players in Swedish history.

“Am I sure he will be? No, I don’t think so.”

Postecoglou can make things work at Tottenham

Tottenham managed to steal the youngster who could have signed for Barcelona.

Åslund’s remarks seem far fetched as he can be accommodated in the Tottenham team by Postecoglou.

The advantage that Spurs have is that their attackers and midfielders are versatile and can play in a number of positions.

Maddison and Bergvall can interchange their positions if given the right coaching and guidance.

In Postecoglou, they have the right manager to make it happen.