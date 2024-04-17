Reece James updates Chelsea fans telling them he’s “hungrier than ever”

Reece James has told Chelsea fans he is hungrier than ever following rumours the club were looking to sell him this summer.

It was recently reported the Blues were looking to sell their captain in the summer, in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play.

James has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the past, and has been limited to just eight appearances this season due to a hamstring injury.

Reece James updates Chelsea fans

The England international underwent surgery on his trouble hamstring in December after picking up the injury in the 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old has been doing his rehabilitation work since then and it’s hoped he could potentially appear before the end of the season.

James took to his Instagram page to update Chelsea fans on his current situation.

“I’ve been gone a while but I am doing well, really well”, James said.

“The journey has been long and tough but nothing I couldn’t handle. I’m in a good place.

“The comeback is on, more hungry than ever. Stay well in the meantime and see you soon.”

James came through the ranks at his boyhood club and has won the Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Injuries have plagued his short career to date and both James and Chelsea will be hoping the surgery has fixed the issues once and for all.

In his absence Malo Gusto has stepped up and put in a series of impressive displays for the Blues meaning Chelsea haven’t missed James as much as they would have done in previous seasons.

Chelsea still have plenty to play for in the remainder of the season and have the chance to win the FA Cup and finish in the top six.

They face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi final at Wembley on Saturday before they play Arsenal and Aston Villa in crucial games for the Europa League race next week.