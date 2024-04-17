Video: Rio Ferdinand talks up Jude Bellingham’s impact at Real Madrid

The impact that Jude Bellingham has made at Real Madrid isn’t in question, and Rio Ferdinand couldn’t help but laud the youngster in a pre-match discussion with Laura Woods on TNT Sports.

The former Man United defender even expressed the surprise of Fabio Cannavaro when talking about just how well the England international has integrated into the team.

It’s clear that Ferdinand holds the marauding midfielder in high esteem, and Wednesday night’s game is the perfect stage for him to cement his first season at the club.

Pictures from TNT Sports

