Mohamed Salah tipped to leave Liverpool with his replacement named

Following a £200 million transfer bid last summer, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is being tipped to leave the club, with three replacements being named.

It has been deemed that this summer is the “perfect time” for Salah to leave Anfield, as interest from Saudi Pro League teams has grown.

Given that his contract is about to expire in less than a year, Liverpool’s limited ability to capitalize on the Egyptian winger’s high price tag may mean that his exit is closer than anticipated.

The player has been linked to a move away from Anfield during the last 12 months.

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique feels that Salah could be looking to leave the club after Jurgen Klopp announced his departure.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“If the right offer comes then I think Salah will leave because I think he was actually trying to leave last summer. They were offered something like £200 million for him last summer and that was a real offer!”

He added: “When you get an offer like that, usually it means there is already an agreement between the player and the club. I think Salah had already agreed to go and I believe that he will finally go to Saudi Arabia this summer.”

“Jurgen Klopp is leaving so it is the perfect time for Salah to go. There is a new cycle happening at Liverpool and lots of changes, so it is perfect for him. This will likely be the final big contract of his career, so I think he’ll leave for Saudi Arabia.”

For the team, Salah has scored 209 goals, 23 of which have come this season.

The Egyptian has been crucial in the Reds’ success in the Premier League and the Champions League under Klopp.

Potential Salah replacements at Liverpool named

The Merseyside club would need a worthy replacement of the Liverpool attacker and Enrique has named some candidates.

He added: “Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah.

“Even last summer I would have said that and now of course he is playing really well for West Ham. You could also throw in someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren’t really any obvious replacements out there.

“Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich is a possibility because he is in a bit of situation with his contract there at the moment. He is the kind of name that they need to bring in and he could be an option.”

Liverpool are set for big changes

Should Salah decide to leave the club in the summer, the Premier League club would lose two of their most important figures in him and Klopp.

Big changes are expected at Anfield as the club has been linked with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim to take charge in the summer.