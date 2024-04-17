27-goal striker still on Man United’s radar ahead of next season, West Ham also in contention

Man United are still interested in bringing Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy to Old Trafford this summer as the striker continues his impressive season in the Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old has performed beyond Stuttgart’s expectations of him having signed the striker last summer from Rennes.

Guirassy has featured in 25 matches for the Bundesliga outfit this season and has netted 27 goals to help his team climb to third in the league standings – level on points with Bayern Munich. His numbers have attracted a lot of interest ahead of the summer transfer window and Man United are believed to still be in the hunt, reports BILD via Manchester Evening News.

Erik ten Hag has been searching for a new forward since January and the Manchester club were heavily linked to Guirassy but were not in a position to spend this winter due to financial fair play concerns.

The £17m release clause in the Stuttgart star’s contract is believed to remain active this summer and that is another factor that makes a move for the 28-year-old attractive. The report says West Ham are also interested in the Guinea international and the race for the player could be one of the more interesting transfer stories over the summer months.

Man United are in desperate need of a striker

A striker will be a top priority for Man United ahead of the new season as Erik ten Hag has heavily relied on Rasmus Hojlund and there has been too much pressure on the 21-year-old to produce goals.

The Manchester club are set to lose Anthony Martial at the end of the current campaign when his contract expires and that will leave the Premier League giants very light up top.

Guirassy has been sensational this season but it is uncertain if he can do it at a major club like Man United. That is a risk the Red Devils seem willing to take and it is one worth pursuing as there is not much to lose from a £17m deal.