£38m title winner spotted wearing Aston Villa shirt

One of Europe’s highly regarded players has been spotted wearing the Aston Villa shirt.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are flying this season and their latest win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium proved once again how competitive they have been.

The Villans are currently fourth in the Premier League and on the verge of qualification to the Champions League next season.

Emery is already targeting new signings in the summer to make the team even better next season.

With players like Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz, Diego Carlos and others, Villa have a solid foundation for a bright future.

Title winner spotted wearing Aston Villa shirt

Bayer Leverkusen player Jeremie Frimpong has caused excitement among the Villa fans after he was spotted wearing the Villa shirt in a video.

The Bundesliga winner’s video was posted on TikTok which was later shared on X, causing Villa gans to get excited.

However, there is another reason why Frimpong was wearing the Villa shirt.

The shirt had Moussa Diaby’s name and number on the back and it seems after Diaby’s move to Villa from Leverkusen last year, the pair have remained friends.

It appears to be a match worn shirt of Frimpong’s old teammate Diaby.

Emery has transformed Aston Villa

It is pretty clear that the Bundesliga star will not be joining the Premier League team any time soon.

Aston Villa are currently three points ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League standings, even though Spurs have a game in hand. But Villa have the advantage of a better goal difference.

Emery’s men host Bournemouth in the Premier League in their next match and they will be hoping to win to further cement their place in the top four.