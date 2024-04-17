Tottenham interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson but deal described as ‘very difficult’

Tottenham are keen to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but a deal will be difficult according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer window and it’s clearly a position Ange Postecoglou will target with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expected to leave.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are reportedly among the names Spurs are said to be interested in.

Ederson to join Spurs this summer?

Ederson has been a key player for Atalanta although they do risk losing the 24-year-old this summer with Italian journalist Daniele Longo reporting Spurs have already held discussions over a potential move with the player.

The defensive midfielder has been in great form this season and has helped Atalanta reach the Europa League quarter finals, where they are potentially 90 minutes away from knocking out Liverpool.

Ederson has scored six goals and provided one assist in Serie A this campaign, which is an improvement on last season where he only scored once in 35 appearances.

Romano has revealed it will be very difficult for Spurs to sign Ederson this summer due to the situation at Atalanta with their midfielders.

The Italian outfit are expected to lose Ederson’s midfield partner Teun Koopmeiners who has reportedly been linked with Juventus and Liverpool.

Atalanta will not want to lose two of their first choice midfielders in the same window and this complicates the situation for Spurs.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Ederson is going to be very, very difficult because Atalanta are already expected to sell Teun Koopmeiners in the midfield, and Koopmeiners and Ederson are the two starters for Atalanta.

“So to sell two crucial players in the same position, in the same summer, I think it’s very unlikely.