Tottenham considering to part ways with 27-year-old player in the summer

Sergio Reguilon is reportedly someone Tottenham Hotspur want to let go of at the end of this season.

Currently on loan at Brentford, Reguilon has performed reasonably for the Bees.

The Spaniard will need to leave Tottenham in order to play regularly, though, since he does not have a future there.

Football Insider claims that the Spaniard is not wanted at the North London club and he is not included in their future plans.

The Premier League club are ready to cash in on the former Real Madrid defender.

Reguilon, who joined Spurs from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020, had a respectable beginning to his life in London.

However, things didn’t go as expected, and he has had loan moves to several other clubs.

Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Destiny Udogie, and more players are already available to Tottenham.

There won’t be another left back they can take in the foreseeable future.

The defender has spent considerable amount of time out on loan

The 27-year-old is now on a brief loan at Brentford after spending the first part of the season on loan at Manchester United.

They intend to offload the Spanish defender in order to raise funds in the summer for new signings.

Tottenham will have to take a loss on the player since it is doubtful that they will be able to recuperate the £27 million they paid for him.

Tottenham make decision on the future of Reguilon

The Spanish defender is unwelcome at Tottenham and they are eager to get rid of him, which is known to clubs interested in signing him.

Spurs should look to recruit a centre midfielder, a striker of the highest caliber, and an extra central defender at the end of the season to complete their squad.

The Premier League club are ready to support Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market as they aim to make it to the Champions League and bolster their squad.