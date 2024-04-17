Tottenham fans may be surprised as Spurs look for alternative way to keep Timo Werner

Tottenham are hoping to extend the loan of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner rather than triggering their option-to-buy clause in the German’s current deal.

That is according to HITC, who reports Spurs are happy to keep the 28-year-old but do not seem to want to trigger his buy clause despite it not being expensive.

Werner joined Tottenham on loan in January as Ange Postecoglou wanted to strengthen his forward options and RB Leipzig included a £15m option-to-buy clause in the deal. This is small money for a club like Spurs and it is quite surprising that they don’t trigger it to keep the player.

Instead, the North London club want to extend the German’s loan deal, which will still cost the Premier League club money.

There is still time before an official decision on Werner needs to be made and Spurs may decide in the end to pay the buy clause given that it is not a massive amount for them.

Tottenham have been impressed with Timo Werner

The signing of Werner would have come as a surprise to Tottenham fans given the 28-year-old’s previous struggles with Chelsea and he was not getting enough minutes at RB Leipzig before leaving the Bundesliga club.

However, the forward is very suited to Ange Postecoglou’s style and the Australian coach has been getting a tune out of the German star.

Werner has played in 13 matches for the London club, scoring two goals and assisting a further three. The player’s contribution to Spurs goes beyond that as he a big part of what Postecoglou’s team want to achieve without the ball.

The Tottenham boss has publicly praised the former Chelsea star and it is a surprise that the club won’t pay the £15m to make his move permanent as the Premier League club gets closer to making a decision ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.