Video: Man United legend mobbed by Man City fans ahead of Real Madrid test

It’s not often you’re mobbed by fans of your fiercest rivals but that’s exactly what happened to one former Man United player when he pitched up at Man City’s Etihad Stadium ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Real Madrid.

Rio Ferdinand is working at the game for TNT Sports but as he tried to make his way across the concourse to the stadium entrance, he was surrounded by City fans desperate for a selfie.

He looked uncomfortable and clearly didn’t want to be engaging in conversation with those around him as he just carried on walking.

No wonder all those city fans want a picture with rio ferdinand they all supported him at man utd years ago?pic.twitter.com/c9MgCQKYWR — Ronaldo FC (@Glorymanu21) April 17, 2024

Pictures from Ronaldo FC on X