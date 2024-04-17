Video: Real Madrid fans arrive at… Old Trafford

Real Madrid supporters in Manchester for the second-leg of their quarter-final against Man City appeared to have lost their way a little and ended up at Old Trafford.

In truth, the pocket of Los Blancos fans clearly had a few hours to kill so decided to visit the Theatre of Dreams, the home of City’s biggest rivals, Man United.

All appeared to be in good spirits as they sang songs and waved scarves and flags for the cameras.

Read Madrid fans at Old Trafford before their game against Man City tonight. They were also at the club's museum. Fair play to them for visiting the biggest, most famous and historic club in Manchester. Good luck tonight, lads. ?pic.twitter.com/VeC1y3ZcXZ — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) April 17, 2024

Pictures from Defensa Central via UTD Faithfuls on X