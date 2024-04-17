Arsenal have good connections with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins through his representatives, according to Charles Watts, but a move is not looking likely this summer and has never been particularly concrete at any point.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that he’s a big fan of Watkins, who also supported the Gunners growing up, though he thinks there are other more realistic targets for Mikel Arteta and co. this summer as the north London giants look to strengthen up front.

Watkins has been in fine form for Villa this season, scoring a superb second goal in their 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but it looks like his age and contract situation will surely mean he’s staying where he is.

Arsenal do need a signing up front this summer, with Watts suggesting it’s no secret that that’s what they’ll be trying to do, but he suggests it’s names like Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres who are more worth watching as they have release clauses.

Watkins transfer to Arsenal looks unlikely, but keep an eye on these alternatives

“Ollie Watkins is having a remarkable season. The way he took his goal on Sunday showed just how confident he is in the final third. He’s long been mentioned as a potential target for Arsenal, but as far as I’m aware there has never been anything close to happening when it comes to him and a move to North London,” Watts said.

“He was a big Arsenal fan growing up and he has Arsenal connections through his representatives, but that is as far as it goes.

“It’s no secret that Arsenal are looking for a new forward and of course Watkins’ name will be on any list that they have drawn up. It would have to be given the heights he has reached since joining Villa and how his all round game has improved under Unai Emery.

“But I would be surprised if he is someone they would actually go for. Obviously, you can never rule anything out, but he has a long-term contract at Villa, who are a club who are financially secure and could well be competing in the Champions League next season, so they have absolutely no need to sell – it would take an astronomical offer to tempt them into doing business.

“Plus, Watkins will be 29 in December, so I just can’t see it happening. Strikers like Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, who both have release clauses, are probably far more realistic.”