West Ham first-team player could leave to join Tottenham

You have to go back over 10 years for the last time that Tottenham signed a player from West Ham, but this summer could see some movement in that regard.

Ange Postecoglou will continue to evolve his squad to get it more to his liking in all areas, and the amount of money he has available to do just that will likely depend on whether the North London outfit are in next season’s Champions League or not.

Scott Parker swapped Upton Park for White Hart Lane back in 2011 for £5.5m, and no other player has since made the journey across the capital.

Tottenham could sign a West Ham player for the first time in 13 years

That might be something to do with the intense rivalry that the Hammers feel when playing the Lilywhites, though it’s clear that Spurs’ biggest fixture of the season is the North London derby against Arsenal.

According to HITC (h/t The Boy Hotspur) however, West Ham’s 24-year-old Ben Johnson could be about to leave East London behind once his contract comes to an end this summer.

The player has steadfastly refused to sign a new contract with the Hammers to date, and with time running out before his current one ends, there’s a strong likelihood that he’ll play his football elsewhere next season.

Having never really been given a chance of a regular first-team berth under David Moyes, the talented Johnson will surely be champing at the bit to show what he can do in an expansive and forward-thinking outfit.

That Tottenham could acquire his services for absolutely nothing could be a real boost for the club, and would allow them to offer terms that would prove attractive to the defender.

Spurs aren’t expected to be alone in their interest, however, Postecoglou has already shown that when he targets a player he can prove to be very persuasive in getting a deal over the line.