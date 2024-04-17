The reason why Nicolas Jackson wanted to take the penalty over Cole Palmer

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson had a good reason to take the penalty for the Blues against Everton on Monday night.

The striker was involved in an argument on the pitch with Chelsea teammates Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke.

The players had to be separated by Conor Gallagher and eventually Palmer won the argument over his teammates and took the penalty.

The English youngster scored the penalty, which was his fourth goal of the match and tied him with Erling Haaland on 20 goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

However, it was later revealed why Jackson was so desperate to steal the penalty from his Chelsea teammate.

Jackson scored against Everton on Monday night, which was his 10th Premier League goal of the season and over all, his 13th goal in all competitions.

With his latest goal, Jackson equaled the number of league goals scored by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba in his first season with the club.

Nicolas Jackson wants to break Drogba’s record

Drogba scored 16 goals in all competitions in his debut season, a tally that Jackson could break if he scores four more goals.

The 22-year-old Senegalese international has set himself a target of scoring 15 league goals this season and 20 goals in all competitions.

The incident on the pitch between the players made Pochettino furious and he expressed his dissatisfaction after the match.

Chelsea boss had a message for Nicolas Jackson and Madueke

The Chelsea boss made it clear who the first choice penalty taker is at the club, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘First of all, I want to tell you to make clear that they know, the players know, the staff know, the club know, that the taker on penalties is Cole Palmer.’

Jackson would have to rely on goals from open play to achieve the targets he has set for himself this season as he will not be getting any penalty.