Lille boss Paulo Fonseca believes youngster Leny Yoro has learned from his mistake in the first-leg and it ready for revenge in the next game.

Watkins opener came after a naivety from the 18-year-old as the Villans managed to secure a 2-1 win at Villa Park last week.

Yoro is highly rated at his club and Fonseca believes he is only going to get stronger with experience in Europe.

“It’s age. He is still only 18 years old,” he said.

“We saw him, and he sometimes showed inexperience in contacts, in duels, but he will still improve. He can take advantage of these kinds of matches to progress.

“I think he analysed the match well and he knows what he needs to do to improve.” – said Fonseca ahead of second leg on Thursday.