Watch: Mancini and Dybala extend Roma’s aggregate lead to four against AC Milan

Roma have taken the lead against AC Milan to increase the aggregate scoreline to 4-0.

After beating Milan 2-0 at the San Siro, Roma have extended their lead at the Stadio Olimpico through Gianluca Mancini.

After an outstanding curling effort from Lorenzo Pellegrini which struck the post, Roma’s defender, Mancini, found himself on the end of the rebound and he smashed home his effort like a composed striker.

Roma strike first ? Gianluca Mancini finds the rebound to extend Roma's aggregate lead to 2-0.#UEL pic.twitter.com/6ru8WLA5ee — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024

Paulo Dybala doubles Roma’s lead against AC Milan

And the home side have extended their lead on the night through Argentina international Paulo Dybala.

After some excellent work from Romelu Lukaku, the ball eventually found its way to Dybala on the right side of the penalty area, and he guided the ball home expertly into the far corner.