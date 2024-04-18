Ally McCoist has pointed fingers at three Arsenal players for their Champions League exit against Bayern Munich.

He blamed the defending from Arsenal in the build-up to the Bayern Munich goal that dumped the Gunners out of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Joshua Kimmich scored the winner in the 63rd minute, the only goal of the game to help Bayern knock Arsenal out of the competition.

And McCoist feels Arsenal could have done more to prevent the goal. McCoist highlighted the lack of movement from certain Arsenal players and praised Kimmich’s attacking prowess while criticising the defensive efforts of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Declan Rice, and Gabriel Martinelli.

He mentioned that three Arsenal defenders failed to effectively mark Kimmich as he made his run into the box.

McCoist observed that they allowed Kimmich too much space, enabling him to capitalise on the cross and score the decisive goal for Bayern.

The Scottish football legend while co-commentating on TNT Sports said (quotes via Mirror):

“It looks like he is the only one moving in the box. It’s a tremendous header, it really is. But you have got to say, we have seen it coming.

“They have been the better team in the second half. Again, [Leroy] Sane does well down the left-hand side, it’s a deep cross and look at him attack it. They are standing still.

“There are three Arsenal defenders, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu is one of them and one of them has got to watch him but they allow him to come. He doesn’t half finish it well. He’s really aggressive and attacks the area. It’s [Gabriel] Martinelli, he doesn’t match the runner. That said, what a header, what a cross.”

English teams are out of Europe

Arsenal were not the only English team to be knocked out of the competition. Their title rivals Manchester City were also knocked out by Real Madrid on penalties.

And Liverpool could also be headed out of Europe tonight at the hands of Atalanta, who won the first leg 3-0 at Anfield.

It has been a disappointing season for English teams in Europe.