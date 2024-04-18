Liverpool in “final negotiations” over hiring exciting new manager, says journalist

Liverpool are reportedly in the final negotiations over hiring Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager for next season.

The Reds seem to be moving for Amorim as their priority target to be Klopp’s successor, in what is sure to be a hugely challenging job at Anfield after the success the German tactician has had in nine years at the club.

Amorim, however, is very highly regarded in the game and looks like he’s sure to land himself a big move at some point, with Liverpool seeming to move quickly to snap up him.

That’s according to the latest details on this saga, as laid out below on X by Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda…

??Rúben Amorim's agent bought an apartment in Liverpool. One of his employee will live there permanently. ? ?? They've Diaz in @LFC. ??????? @LFC and Amorim are in final negotiations regarding the coach's contract. ? @SportingCP doesn't have any name to replace Amorim, yet. pic.twitter.com/ZnqezzqvEe — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 18, 2024

It seems Amorim’s agent has even bought an apartment in Liverpool, so things really do seem like they’re at a very advanced stage now.

Liverpool fans will hope for further updates soon, though one imagines it will still be some time before any kind of official announcement from the clubs involved, as there’s still some way to go before the end of this season.

Amorim to replace Klopp, but can Liverpool send their long-serving manager out on a high?

Liverpool’s form has dipped lately, so fears will no doubt be growing about whether or not Klopp can land a major trophy in his final game in charge.

The Merseyside giants had looked like title favourites at one point, but their surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend has majorly dented their hopes, handing the momentum to Manchester City, who are aiming for a fourth title in a row.

There’s still the Europa League, but Liverpool need a miracle after losing the first leg 3-0 against Atalanta in their quarter-final tie, though of course they’ve done similar before, like in the 2019 Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona.