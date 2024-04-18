Arsenal could look to sign new left back amid doubts over Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Arsenal future could be in doubt with the Gunners weighing up whether to sign another left back this summer.

Zinchenko established himself as a regular at the Emirates following his move from Manchester City in 2022 but has found opportunities more limited this season.

The Ukrainian has made 25 appearances in the Premier League with 20 of those coming as starts, but the north London side are reportedly deciding on options to replace the 27-year-old.

Arsenal to sign a new left back this summer?

Zinchenko felt the wrath of some of the Arsenal faithful after their 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa with many believing it’s time Mikel Arteta’s side moved on from the former City man.

He was responsible for several lapses in concentration throughout the game and will no doubt be disappointed he couldn’t contribute in a more effective way as Arsenal’s title prospects were dealt a huge blow.

Arsenal will more than likely be looking to add to their squad this summer, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that signing a new left back had been discussed internally.

When asked if doubts over the Ukraine international could force Arsenal to sign a replacement Romano said:

“It’s a possibility. It’s not guaranteed yet because, from what I’m hearing, Arsenal are still waiting to understand what they want to do at the end of the season.

“They want to see what happens in the Premier League to decide what they want to do regarding investments in different positions, but left back could be one of the positions to cover.

“This is something they have discussed internally. So, at the moment, we don’t have names yet because they don’t have a proper decision on who the player they want to sign is.

“But bringing in a new left back in the summer transfer window is possible.”

Zinchenko has made 66 appearances for Arsenal in total, scoring two goals and providing four assists.