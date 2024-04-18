Arsenal targeting massive £165m swoop for Premier League duo to strengthen forward options

Arsenal will look to significantly strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and it is being reported that the Gunners are eyeing a massive £165m swoop for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

The North London club’s priority this summer is to add a number nine to their squad and according to The Guardian, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is one of the top options for Arsenal. The Gunners have had a long-term interest in the Swedish star and will need to part ways with at least £100m to secure his services this summer.

Newcastle have financial issues to sort out ahead of signing new players and the sale of Isak would solve the majority of their problems.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres is also on Mikel Arteta’s list as the striker is having an incredible campaign, scoring 36 goals so far this season for the Portuguese giants.

In addition to this, The Guardian states that Arsenal also want to add another winger to their forward options and they have their eye on Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. The 22-year-old signed a new deal at Selhurst Park last year and it contains a release clause in the region of £65m.

The Premier League duo would help Arsenal take a significant step forward

This season has been a positive one for Arsenal despite their hopes of winning a trophy fading over the last week. Arteta has helped the Gunners get closer to Man City and next season he will want to have a squad capable of challenge on all fronts.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the owners of Arsenal, recognise that the playing squad needs significant strengthening to help them take the next step and are prepared to splash the cash during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal will need to be wary of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, therefore, outgoings will need to happen as well.