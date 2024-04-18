Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old striker has been in phenomenal form this season scoring 19 goals across all competitions. West Ham United are keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window, but they will face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham.

The London clubs have now joined the Hammers in the race for the Bournemouth striker and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The report from Football Insider claims that the striker will cost around £50 million.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can afford to pay that kind of money for the Bournemouth star. They need an upgrade on Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will need to bring in a reliable goalscorer in the summer. Gabriel Jesus has scored just four goals in the league this season and the Gunners need a better option upfront if they want to win major trophies.

Similarly, Tottenham decided not to sign a replacement for Harry Kane at the start of the season, but they have missed a reliable goalscorer this season. Solanke could prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London club.

Solanke could fancy Arsenal or Tottenham switch

A move to Arsenal or Tottenham could be an exciting opportunity for the striker, and he will hope to prove himself at the highest level. He had an underwhelming spell at Chelsea and Liverpool in the past. He will feel that he is ready to make the step up to a big club now and compete for major trophies.

The £50 million asking price could prove to be problematic for all three clubs. Although the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham are likely to have the resources to pay the reported asking price, they will want to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Cherries to lower the asking price.