Video: Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez taunts Lille fans during penalty heroics

Aston Villa are through to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League after overcoming Lille in a penalty shootout as Emi Martinez proves to be the hero for Unai Emery’s team.

Villa came into tonight’s clash with a 2-1 lead from the first leg at Villa Park but the Premier League side found themselves 2-0 down late on in the clash. With three minutes to go, Matty Cash would score the equaliser and with the match tied at 3-3 following a period of extra time, the tie went to penalties.

Martinez would save two shots to send Aston Villa through to the semi-finals but it was not without controversy.

The Argentina put his finger to his lips to taunt the home crowd after saving the first penalty, which did not go down well with the French club’s players and supporters.

Watch: Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez taunts Lille fans during penalty shootout