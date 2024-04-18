Turkish giants interested in key Liverpool man but decision won’t be made until season is over

Besiktas are the latest club to show an interest in Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders as the Dutch coach prepares to embark on his own managerial career next season.

The 41-year-old is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season along with Jurgen Klopp having been at the Premier League club since 2014.

Lijnders initially joined Liverpool as under-16s coach that year before being promoted to the first-team staff by Brendan Rodgers.

He left in January 2018 for a short spell in charge of Dutch club NEC Nijmegen but returned to Merseyside five months later after Klopp offered him the assistant manager’s job and he has been responsible for overseeing the coaching programme since.

The Liverpool manager has often praised Ljinders for his role in Liverpool’s recent history and the Dutch coach is expected to be a success when he goes into management on his own two feet.

The Reds coach will make a decision on his future at the end of the season as The Athletic are reporting that he is currently fully focused on helping Liverpool end the campaign on a high.

Big European clubs showing interest in Liverpool’s Pep Lijnders

The Athletic report that Besiktas is one club interested in hiring Lijnders ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the Turkish giants are searching for a new head coach after sacking Fernando Santos earlier this month.

This follows the Dutch coach being linked with the head coach role at Ajax, who are also looking for a new permanent manager having appointed John van ’t Schip as interim coach following the departure of Maurice Steijn earlier this season.

These are two incredible options for Lijnders to have and more will likely arrive once the current campaign concludes.