Sam Allardyce claims Moyes has pulled off a transfer masterstroke

Former West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce has praised current Hammers boss David Moyes for what he believes proved to be a transfer masterstroke.

Speaking on his No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce singled our West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen for praise after yet another superb and consistent season from him at the London Stadium.

Bowen is surely in contention to go to Euro 2024 with England, and Allardyce believes this signing has to go down as one of the best we’ve seen in the Premier League.

“I mean Bowen, wow,” Allardyce said in conversation with fellow pundit Tim Sherwood. “One of the best signings ever in the Premier League? From was it Hull City?

“And goals galore, never mind assists.”

Bowen cost just £12m to sign from Hull and he’s undoubtedly been a revelation for West Ham.

The 27-year-old signed a new long-term contract with the east Londoners earlier this season and that’ll be a relief for the club’s fans as he’s been linked with top sides like Liverpool and Manchester United from time to time.