Exclusive: Prem CB one of 3-4 names on list of Man United transfer targets, says expert

Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back this summer, or maybe even two, and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is one of the names on their shortlist, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils might need to replace Raphael Varane this summer, as Romano says the experienced Frenchman is yet to be offered a new contract by the club, but it remains to be seen who they will go for to strengthen at the back.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano also explained that Branthwaite’s asking price has not yet been decided by Everton, despite some media outlets claiming the talented 21-year-old could be too expensive for Man Utd.

For the moment, it simply seems to be the case that United are exploring options to strengthen in defence, with Branthwaite one of three or four main names on their list, alongside other players previously mentioned as options, such as Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva.

Branthwaite transfer: Romano’s update on Man Utd links

“Jarrad Branthwaite is having a fine season with Everton and we’re again seeing media reports of Manchester United being interested in the talented young centre-back, though other outlets are also suggesting he might be too expensive for them,” Romano said.

“The reality is that it’s still early days on this story – for sure Branthwaite is appreciated by Man United and is one of three or four names on their shortlist, but we’ll have to wait and see if this develops into anything more.

“As for Everton’s price, my understanding is that clubs are still waiting to understand Everton’s decision on the asking price. We have to wait for that. But as previously reported, United have been scouting important centre-backs like Jean-Clair Todibo, Gleison Bremer, Antonio Silva, as well as Branthwaite, and they could make at least one signing in that position this summer, or perhaps two, depending on what will happen with Raphael Varane.”