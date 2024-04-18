Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian midfielder has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the country and his performances have been outstanding. Naturally, he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Top teams around Europe are keeping tabs on the midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

According to former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre, Guimaraes could end up at Old Trafford and he would be the ideal fit for them.

The former Premier League defender believes that he could form a quality partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo at the heart of the Manchester United midfield.

“Guimaraes, Fernandes and Mainoo could be a good combination,” he said. “I’ve no doubt about that. I would question who the holding midfielder would be. It wouldn’t be Fernandes.

The Red Devils need a midfield controller at the end of the season and the Newcastle star would certainly be a quality addition for them. It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian is willing to join the Red Devils.

He has been linked with a number of Champions League clubs as well but his asking price could complicate matters for other clubs.

Manchester United certainly have the finances to pay a premium for the Newcastle star and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.