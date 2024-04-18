Chelsea among clubs considering move for unwanted £30m Arsenal star

Chelsea and Newcastle are considering a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer as the England star looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners in 2021 as part of a £30m deal with AFC Bournemouth and was a crucial player for Mikel Arteta’s team last season as they pushed for the Premier League title. However, the goalkeeper has lost his place in the Spanish coach’s best 11 during the current campaign and could now be set to leave.

Arsenal signed David Raya from Brentford on loan last summer and the Spanish shot-stopper has replaced Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper.

That has resulted in the England star playing just 11 games so far this term and with Raya set to join the North London club permanently ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Ramsdale will be looking to leave in search of more minutes, and there are interested Premier League clubs.

Chelsea and Newcastle among clubs interested in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

Chelsea and Newcastle could make a move for Ramsdale this summer should the Arsenal star decide to leave North London during the upcoming transfer window, reports the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel.

European clubs are also said to be monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation at the Emirates but no names have been mentioned.

It looks very unlikely that Ramsdale will regain his spot at Arsenal, therefore, an exit this summer looks on the cards.

With Newcastle having Nick Pope between the sticks at St James’ Park, Chelsea looks like the most likely destination for the 25-year-old out of the mentioned clubs as Mauricio Pochettino requires a new number one at Stamford Bridge.