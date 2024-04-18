Exclusive: Chelsea minded to keep hold of Maatsen after Dortmund heroics, and Osimhen talks continue

While waiting to understand whether the minimum target – qualification for a UEFA competition – will be achieved, Chelsea have already started to plan for next season, especially in terms of exits.

Without a doubt some players will have to be sold by June 30th to comply with FFP rules, and CaughtOffside sources with an understanding of the situation are aware that Romelu Lukaku and probably Trevoh Chalobah will be amongst the departures.

The striker, currently on loan at Serie A side Roma, is still being courted by Saudi Arabian clubs and in the summer he could definitely accept a transfer to the Pro League – which he rejected last year.

Ian Maatsen to stay at Chelsea?

As for Chalobah, the interest from Fulham – who have been following him carefully for several weeks – is still there.

One player that could stay at the West London outfit next season is Ian Maatsen.

No definitive decision on his future has been made, but once he returns from his loan at Borussia Dortmund, some of the Chelsea staff will urge the club to keep him in the squad for next season in order to make him a key player for the future.

Ian Maatsen will return to Chelsea this summer
Regarding possible incoming transfers, talks for Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen are proceeding, but at a slow pace.

The Nigerian striker, who will leave the Partnopei in the summer, has always been considered as the main target for Chelsea.

However, in addition to wanting to negotiate a deferred payment of his termination clause, the Blues have to firstly resolve the issue of who will leave the club before fully focusing on Osimhen.

Teun Koopmeiners remains on the list of midfielders that the club are looking at.

The 26-year-old Dutchman is a player renowned for his high quality of output, and he would surely be a welcome addition at Stamford Bridge.

