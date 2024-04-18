Italian giants Juventus have been ordered by a tribunal to pay Cristiano Ronaldo over £8 million following his successful legal battle against the club over unpaid wages.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in a £90m move and spent three years with them between 2018 and 2021.

He scored 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 games, helping them to two Serie A titles and one Italian Cup.

However, it appears that the Italian club failed to pay his wages with Ronaldo now winning the lawsuit against them.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins legal battle against Juventus

Ronaldo’s claim stemmed from alleged unpaid wages during his time in Turin, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the report from The Sun, the Portuguese superstar argued that Juventus owed him approximately £17 million, citing an agreement to postpone the payment of his salary.

Not only did the club did not pay him but also did not report the agreement in their financial statements.

Forced to pursue legal action, Ronaldo emerged victorious in the tribunal, although the panel determined that both parties shared responsibility for the arrangement.

Consequently, Juventus was directed to pay Ronaldo half of the disputed amount, resulting in a settlement of £8.3 million.

After leaving Juventus, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, but his second homecoming ended sourly.

Rifts with manager Erik ten Hag led to a public airing of grievances, culminating in the termination of his contract by the club.

Subsequently, Ronaldo remained a free agent for a period before signing a record-breaking contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr. Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has continued his prolific goal-scoring form, tallying an impressive 50 goals in 56 appearances.