Crystal Palace are reportedly setting their sights on a major transfer coup this summer, aiming to secure the services of Leicester City’s midfield powerhouse Wilfred Ndidi on a free transfer.

According to the latest reports from Tutto Juve, Crystal Palace are among several clubs vying for Ndidi’s signature, with West Ham, Everton, Sevilla, Getafe, and Fenerbahce also expressing interest. Furthermore, Italian giants Juventus are also keen on adding Ndidi to their squad.

The Nigerian midfielder has been a stalwart for Leicester City over the years, making 269 appearances for the club and contributing 15 goals and 17 assists during his tenure.

Ndidi expected to leave Leicester even if they are promoted

This season, Ndidi has continued to showcase his talents, making 28 appearances in the Championship, where he has notched 2 goals and provided 5 assists, playing a significant role in Leicester’s promotion push.

However, despite Leicester City’s strong season, sitting second in the Championship table with 88 points and a game in hand, Ndidi’s future at the club seems uncertain.

It has been said that even if Leicester win promotion back to the Premier League, the player will leave the club.

The drop in form has seen them lose a considerable lead to Ipswich Town who sit on top with a one point lead over them. Leeds are breathing down their necks as well, with Daniel Farke’s side also just one point behind them.