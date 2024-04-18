Eric Dier can’t hide his delight at knocking Arsenal out of the Champions League

Eric Dier admitted Bayern Munich’s Champions League win over Arsenal was made extra special given his association with Tottenham.

The German’s will now play Spanish giants Real Madrid in the last four after they beat the Gunners 1-0 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Dier to the surprise of many joined Bayern on loan in January from Spurs and the deal is expected to be made permanent in the summer.

Dier can’t hide his delight at knocking out Arsenal

The 30-year-old joined back up with his former Spurs team-mate Harry Kane in Munich who swapped north London for Bavaria last summer.

It’s been quite the transformation for Dier who had only made four Premier League appearances under Ange Postecoglou in the first half of the season.

The former England international admitted that ending Arsenal’s Champions League hopes was particularly satisfying.

“It was nice to knock them out, to be honest”, he said when asked if facing Arsenal provided him and Kane with an extra incentive.

“These are the nights that you want to be a part of and to play for this club play here in a quarter final and experience that was was amazing.

“And we’re just really happy that we got through.”

Dier has been a regular under Thomas Tuchel starting 12 of his 17 appearances for the German giants, and is clearly enjoying life in Munich.

“For me, it’s a privilege to play for a club like this”, he said.

“And, you know, yet I feel extremely proud to play for the club. I love to play every single time, you know, to put on the shirt is special to me.”

Dier’s loan move and his contract at Spurs both expire at the end of the season, but he gave very little away when asked if he saw his long term future at Bayern.

“I don’t get too far ahead of myself. I think it’s real dangerous” , he added.

“But yeah, I love it here. I love the club. I love the feeling of playing for this club. So I will just keep trying to play well.