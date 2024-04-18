Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly both pushing for the transfer of Barcelona wonderkid Mikayil Faye, though it currently looks like he’ll be staying at the Nou Camp.

The 19-year-old defender looks a hugely promising young talent and it’s not surprising to see ongoing transfer rumours about him making the papers, with the latest being that two of the top clubs from the Premier League are pursuing him.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who state that both Man Utd and Liverpool have been pushing to sign Faye, though they add that the player’s agents met with Barca director Deco this week.

It seems the Senegalese youngster is leaning towards staying at Barcelona, so it seems the likes of Liverpool and United will have to look elsewhere if they want to add a top young defender to their squads this summer.

Faye transfer: Barcelona wonderkid ready to stay despite Liverpool & Man Utd interest

Faye could undoubtedly have done a fine job at Anfield or Old Trafford, and it would be exciting to see this top teenager coming to English football, but for now it perhaps makes sense that he’s happy to give Barcelona more time.

The Catalan giants are well known for trusting and developing young players, so there may well be a pathway to the first-team for Faye in the near future, even if it’s not quite happened for him yet.

The likes of Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Pau Cubarsi are key players for Barcelona’s senior side now having come up through their academy, so Faye will no doubt hope he can follow them into the starting line up on a more regular basis soon.

Liverpool and United shouldn’t struggle to find too many other options out there, but it’s not clear yet who they’ll be prioritising this summer as both clubs need to adapt to new board structures and potentially both a change in manager.