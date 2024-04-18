Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window, as he could leave for around £40million.

The England international has been a key player for the Blues this season, but he’s close to the final year of his contract and that has clubs like Newcastle and Tottenham showing an interest in him, according to the Chronicle.

Gallagher has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time and it seems they’ve had scouts at Stamford Bridge to watch him recently, so that might be a sign that they’re stepping up their interest and sense that he could be available.

The report explains that Chelsea could sell Gallagher for just £40m this summer, which Newcastle may well see as a bargain for a player of his calibre, who still looks like he has his best years ahead of him.

Gallagher transfer: Newcastle keen on Chelsea midfielder

Newcastle could probably do well to target a midfielder like Gallagher this summer, as they’ve been dealt the blow of losing the suspended Sandro Tonali, who has been given a lengthy ban from football due to problems with a gambling addiction.

Meanwhile, one imagines there’s also going to be a lot of interest in Magpies star Bruno Guimaraes, who has shone at St James’ Park and who is one name the club might be likely to cash in on this summer, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

Gallagher could help replace Guimaraes and ensure NUFC remain in line with Financial Fair Play regulations, but Chelsea fans will surely be concerned by this latest update.

The Chronicle note that Gallagher himself wants to stay at the club, but it seems the temptation to make pure profit from his sale might be too high, especially as he’s also just a year away from being a free agent.