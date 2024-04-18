Video: Gary Neville’s utter disbelief over Mourinho’s treatment of Schweinsteiger at Man United

Gary Neville was left in complete and utter shock after former Man United player, Bastian Schweinsteiger, recounted his treatment at the hands of then manager, Jose Mourinho.

The Special One had certainly made a name for himself at the club by publicly falling out with Paul Pogba, but nothing was known about the way in which he treated the German.

Sitting down with Neville, Schweinsteiger noted that he was banned from the first-team dressing room on his second day at the club and for no apparent reason.

This is crazy, shines a different light on Jose… pic.twitter.com/aWjggs0GrA — Max (@maxmufc7) April 18, 2024

Pictures from Gary Neville official Tik Tok via Max on X