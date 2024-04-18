Ian Maatsen has informed Chelsea he wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund on a permanent basis

Ian Maatsen wants to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis and has reportedly already informed the Blues of his decision.

Maatsen returned to Chelsea last summer following a successful loan spell at Burnley, and turned down a permanent move to Turf Moor despite the two clubs agreeing a deal worth £31.5m.

The 22-year-old impressed during pre season but once the season started he found opportunities few and far between with Mauricio Pochettino preferring to play Levi Colwill at left back.

Maatsen was expected to be sold by the Blues in January having only made 15 appearances in the first half of the season, with only one of those coming as a start.

The Dutchman penned a new contract with a £35m release clause in it before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of the season.

Since arriving in Germany Maatsen has put in a string of impressive performances and scored his first ever Champions League goal on Tuesday night as Dortmund beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 to advance to the semi finals.

The left back is clearly enjoying life in Germany and according to Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger he is very comfortable at Dortmund and wants to say.

Berger took to X and revealed that Maatsen wanted to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis and Chelsea have already been informed of his decision.

Maatsen has scored two goals and provided two assists for Dortmund so far, and if he keeps up his form for the remainder of the season there’s no reason why the Germans or any other potential suitors won’t meet his release clause.

The Blues are likely to be in the market for a new left back this summer with Lewis Hall’s loan move to Newcastle set to become permanent and doubts over the future of Marc Cucurella as well as Maatsen.