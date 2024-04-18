Another journalist reports that Jadon Sancho could stay at Man United next season

Jadon Sancho could stay at Man United next season should Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford with Bologna coach Thiago Motta one of the candidates to replace the Dutch coach.

That is according to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, who states that a potential change of manager could be a key factor in Sancho giving life another go at Man United as the winger continues to find some form at Borussia Dortmund.

This season has been a disaster for Man United and as a result, Ten Hag’s job is at risk with Bologna’s Thiago Motta a candidate to replace the Dutch coach in the Old Trafford hot seat says Galetti.

This follows up a report from inews this week which stated that Sancho is not giving up on his Man United career and is open to a return for the 2024/25 campaign should Ten Hag go in the summer.

This indicates that someone has briefed the media about the winger’s desires as he must not be happy with how his Premier League career has gone so far.

Even before his falling out with Ten Hag, the 24-year-old was not exactly lighting it up in England and it will be interesting to see how fans of the Manchester club react if the Englishman is to return next season.

What happened to Jadon Sancho at Man United?

The reason Sancho left Man United in the first place was due to the player having a falling out with the Ten Hag at the start of the season following the Red Devils’ defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – a match in which the winger was not included on the bench for failing to meet training standards during that week.

This was the United coach’s reasoning for leaving Sancho out of his squad and the Englishman essentially called his boss a liar in the aftermath, which resulted in the 24-year-old being banished from the Manchester United squad for nearly the entire first half of the campaign.

As a result, Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January and the player seems happy in Germany and has found some form with the Bundesliga club.

The Englishman is an incredible player on his day but he did not do it often enough at Man United and it will take a lot of work to change that if he is to remain at Old Trafford for the 2024/25 campaign.