Arsenal star’s agent in direct contact with Euro giants’ sporting director over transfer

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is reportedly in frequent direct and indirect contact with the sporting director of Juventus ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The Brazilian-born Italy international is nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, having signed a relatively short-term deal when he made the surprise move from Chelsea midway through last season.

Jorginho has proven a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side this season so some fans might be keen for him to stay a bit longer, even if his age perhaps means he’s not going to be the most long-term option as someone who can play 90 minutes week in, week out.

Amid this uncertainty over his future, it seems Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has been speaking with Juve chief Cristiano Guintoli, according to Tuttosport.

Jorginho had spells with Napoli and Hellas Verona earlier in his career, so it could make sense that the 32-year-old would now be keen to return for another spell in Serie A before the end of his career.

Jorginho transfer: Will Arsenal midfielder leave for Juventus?

It remains to be seen if Juventus will be ready to move for Jorginho, as it would probably be more tempting for the Turin outfit to look for younger players or those who are closer to their peak years.

Then again, it’s not every day that quality players like Jorginho are available on a free, and he may still have a year or two left at the very highest level, especially in Serie A where the pace of the game is slower than the fast and furious tempo we so often see in the Premier League.

As recently reported on CaughtOffside, it is understood that Juventus do have some interest in Jorginho, and AFC are already looking at Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as an ideal replacement for him in that area of their squad.