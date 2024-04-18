PSG star Kylian Mbappe started a massive 60-man brawl after helping the club knock Barcelona out of the Champions League.

Barcelona won the first leg 3-2 away from home and started off the second leg with an early goal as well, putting themselves in a comfortable position.

However, the tie turned around after Ronald Araujo picked up a red card. PSG went on to score 4, with Mbappe scoring two of those.

What happened after the game?

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, tensions escalated in the tunnel following the game, with Mbappe allegedly making a provocative comment in Spanish as he entered the PSG dressing room.

He reportedly said: “This is football and it’s on the pitch where you have to talk.”

This comment infuriated the Barcelona players, leading to a confrontation that quickly escalated into a brawl involving 60 individuals, including players, coaching staff, and security personnel.

Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer, has already made an enemy out of himself in Barcelona.

If the move goes ahead, one can expect him to be involved in many more heated incidents during the El-Clasicos.

However, there is a chance he may face his potential new club before making the move as well. PSG are a win against Borussia Dortmund away from reaching the finals of the Champions League where they will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.