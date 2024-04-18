Leicester City player Conor Coady admits he loves watching rivals like Leeds United and Ipswich Town as promotion race edges towards finish.

The fourth club has entered the race for promotion as Southampton makes a late push to secure a Premier League place next season.

Speaking for BBC Radio 5, Coady said:

“Whether I should or shouldn’t do it, I look at the other results. You’re hoping they’ve lost if you’ve won to gain a bit of ground or bridge a gap.

“I’d be silly if I sat here now and said I don’t look at any results. It’s the first thing you do. You can have managers or people around you telling you not to check on it. But it’s the first thing you do.

“When they’re on the telly, you watch them and you’re praying they drop points. It’s a natural thing to do.

“But you’ve got to curb it and make sure you’re doing your job when it comes to training and playing.

“The last couple of weeks with Leicester, we’ve had a tough time. We’ve spoken as a team about the results we’ve had.

“We can’t concentrate on anybody else, we can’t affect what anybody else is doing, so we’ve looked at ourselves and said: ‘It’s us and that’s it.’”