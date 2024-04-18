Liverpool midfield ace ready for a new adventure away from Anfield

Once Jurgen Klopp packs his bags and heads out of the Anfield exit door, one or two Liverpool stars will be expected to follow suit.

The German has marked an era at the Reds, and whether its because certain players can’t face the thought of playing for the club under someone else or they simply want another adventure, the make up of the squad could change fairly significantly.

Certainly, whomever comes in Klopp’s stead will have their work cut out to not only be able to get their ideas across quickly, but to convince both the playing staff and the fan base that everything is going to be ok.

Thiago Alcantara looking to move from Liverpool

Think David Moyes when he took over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United, and the task awaiting the new Liverpool manager is not dissimilar.

United were more successful yes, but Klopp’s influence in all areas can absolutely be compared to Sir Alex’s hold on things at Old Trafford.

Thiago Alcantara has shown flashes of his brilliance whilst at Anfield, but he’s never really hit the heights on a consistent enough basis to be classed as a regular under Klopp.

Football Insider (h/t Fichajes) note that Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid, Flamengo and Al-Ettifaq have all shown an interest in taking the midfielder.

Each represents an interesting proposition given that he grew up at Barcelona, Atleti also offer him a new top-level experience, Flamengo could see him move back to the club where it all began, whilst a chance to work with ex-Reds legend Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq offers financial stability beyond Thiago’s wildest dreams.

Though the summer transfer window doesn’t open for a couple of months yet, Thiago’s position in the Liverpool squad arguably gives him the opportunity to start negotiating his future now.