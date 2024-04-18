Former Premier League striker Niklas Bendtner believes that Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen would be a quality addition to the Liverpool defence.

He believes that the Denmark international could prove to be an upgrade on Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman was quite mediocre against Crystal Palace at the weekend and Bendtner believes that Andersen would be a better option for the Reds.

Bendtner said on the Stolpe Ind podcast: “Now, I like to make (a proposal) where we put him in Liverpool’s team instead of Konate. (Konate) is so slow on the ball and has no idea where to play it. There, you can argue for what he is doing there versus the fact that Joachim could play there.”

It Is no secret that Liverpool need defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary signings.

Andersen has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League in recent seasons and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Reds. However, Crystal Palace will not want to lose a player of his quality anytime soon.

Liverpool linked with Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool ends up signing someone else.

They will have to replace Joel Matip in the summer. He will be out of contract at the end of the season and Liverpool are unlikely to offer him an extension.

Andersen has the quality and the experience to thrive a top Premier League club and a move to Liverpool will be an exciting opportunity for the player as well.

It will be Interesting to see whether the Reds decide to come forward with an official offer to sign the player in the coming weeks.

They have been linked with his teammate Marc Guehi as well. Perhaps, the former Chelsea player will be a better fit for the Reds.