Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian was outstanding against Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and Klopp believes that he was a quality player during his time at West Ham as well.

He said to Liverpool’s official website: “He was exceptional against us. He was really, really good – in England we say he was a ‘handful’! He is difficult to play against, great in the air and great on the floor.

“I liked him when he was at West Ham, I didn’t know him too well when he came to West Ham. It didn’t work out there 100 per cent but that can happen because the Premier League is a difficult league to play but you can see he has great quality.

“I don’t know now all the other Italian strikers, to be honest, to compare them – well, I know them all but I don’t know who is in contention to be the No.9 for Italy and who is not. But, for a specific way of playing, I would say he is a fantastic option.

“He is a real focus player, he can bring the ball down, gives you time to push up, is a threat in the box, has speed as well: that’s a really interesting package. Yes, he made a big difference in that game but we didn’t make it too difficult for him as well, so we should make it a little bit more difficult tomorrow.”