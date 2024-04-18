Video: Liverpool comeback hopes alive with goal in opening 10 minutes

Liverpool’s Europa League dreams are still alive as Mohamed Salah has scored in the opening 10 minutes to kickstart a potential comeback against Atalanta.

The Premier League club trail the Italian side 3-0 from the first leg at Anfield last week and have it all to do in Bergamo on Thursday night.

Liverpool’s comeback aspirations have now got off to the perfect start as Salah has converted a penalty within the opening 10 minutes which was awarded for a handball.

Watch: Mohamed Salah scores a penalty to kickstart potential Liverpool comeback

Ice in those veins! ? Mo Salah gives Liverpool the lead early on from the spot… ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK #UEL pic.twitter.com/owbbBmY8TT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2024