Video: Liverpool comeback hopes alive with goal in opening 10 minutes

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s Europa League dreams are still alive as Mohamed Salah has scored in the opening 10 minutes to kickstart a potential comeback against Atalanta. 

The Premier League club trail the Italian side 3-0 from the first leg at Anfield last week and have it all to do in Bergamo on Thursday night.

Liverpool’s comeback aspirations have now got off to the perfect start as Salah has converted a penalty within the opening 10 minutes which was awarded for a handball.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal watching RB Leipzig forward as they ramp up striker search
Ruben Amorim’s agent may have dropped a huge hint regarding Amorim’s future
Video: Matty Cash saves Aston Villa’s European dream with late equaliser after goalkeeper error

Watch: Mohamed Salah scores a penalty to kickstart potential Liverpool comeback

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.