Liverpool plotting hugely surprising move for West Ham ace to replace Salah

This summer is sure to be a busy one for Liverpool as not only will the Reds be searching for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp, but they’re potentially scouting for a quality exponent to step into Mo Salah’s shoes.

It’s not quite a foregone conclusion that the Egyptian King will move on from Anfield, however, the riches of the Saudi Pro League are tempting.

With Klopp leaving, Salah might consider that this an opportune time to make the move away.

From Liverpool’s point of view, this could be the last chance they’ll have to land a significant transfer fee for a player that will be 32 years of age before he start of the 2023/24 campaign.

West Ham ace Kudus could be Salah replacement

The difficulty will be in replacing a player that has also marked an era at the club.

According to Fichajes, the Reds are targeting West Ham United’s excellent Mohammed Kudus as the man to fill Salah’s boots.

Signed at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Kudus has arguably been one of the Hammers’ most important players alongside the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

At 23 years of age, he fits the profile of talented young players that can be polished further whilst at the club.

Clearly, whomever comes in should both the club and Salah decide to part ways, needs to be acutely aware of the pressure that will fall on their shoulders.

Kudus has shown that he can bear such responsibility, often dragging his Irons team-mates along with him during games.

By surrounding himself with better quality players, with the greatest respect to West Ham, can only make him better, and that’s likely to be something to appeal to the former Ajax man.

Were it to become known that Kudus was indeed available, however, there could be more than just Liverpool on his tail.