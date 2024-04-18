Man City’s move for insane €60m-rated Spaniard could be scuppered by Barcelona

After Man City were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, their full focus will be on retaining their Premier League trophy, whilst also having one eye on any transfer opportunities that may present themselves ahead of the summer window.

If there’s one thing that defines Pep Guardiola, it’s that he’s never satisfied and always looking to improve. Even if that means selling star players.

Of course, for every player sold one needs to be brought in, and City have been casting their beady eyes towards RB Leipzig and their €60m-rated Spaniard, Dani Olmo.

Barcelona looking at Man City target Dani Olmo

According to Mundo Deportivo, the player has now said that he wants to leave the Bundesliga outfit, but with a contract until 2027, any interested parties will have to meet that €60m release clause to be in with a shot of acquiring his services.

City’s ambition to bring the player to the Etihad Stadium could be scuppered by Barcelona, however.

Olmo is a La Masia graduate who left the Catalan giants at 16 years of age to pursue his career elsewhere, but a move back to Barca could be on the cards.

The outlet note that the player’s father and representatives met with Deco at Barca’s training facility on Wednesday morning to discuss the possibilities.

Though it’s true that they’ve also met with Man City executives, news that the Blaugranes are trying to muscle in is likely to ruffle a few feathers at the Etihad Stadium.

From Barca’s point of view, they need to sign a handful of new players this summer to improve upon a season that’s likely to end trophy less.

Whether that will be possible given their financial situation isn’t clear at this point, but all the while they’re able to be part of the conversation, Deco and president Joan Laporta will be doing their upmost to bridge the gap to Real Madrid both on and off the pitch.