Talks advanced as Man United on verge of securing deal with 18-year-old, Ratcliffe loves the player

Man United are in advanced talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract after reports this week stated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe sees the 18-year-old as a major part of the Manchester club’s future.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that an agreement between the Red Devils and the youngster is now very close, with the new contract a reward for the England star breaking through this season.

Initial discussions over a new deal took place in February and Fabrizio Romano reported this week that the Manchester club are pushing to get the midfielder to put pen to paper ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The new deal would see Mainoo receive a bigger salary as well as several add-ons added to his contract.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS see the 18-year-old as one of the faces of their project at Man United and despite the England star having a deal at Old Trafford until 2027, the new part-owners want to make sure that the player stays with them long-term.

Kobbie Mainoo is the future of Man United

This season has been a disaster for Man United and it may result in Erik ten Hag losing his job at the end of the campaign. A big positive for the Manchester club has been the performances of their young stars such as Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The duo are the future of the Premier League giants and it is not a surprise that Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to tie one of them down long-term. The midfielder has been sensational this term for United and there is a strong argument that Mainoo is Man United’s Player of the Season.

The 18-year-old also broke into the England squad in March and all this looks to be the start of a great career for a special talent.